Several police officers were sworn in on Tuesday at the Millcreek Municipal Building.

According to Millcreek’s police chief, the department has been working with the board of supervisors to fill vacant positions.

The chief said that some officers retired while others left for different reasons.

On Tuesday, the police department filled those spots and swore in five new officers.

The officers went through a lot of evaluations and tests in order to make it to this point.

“It’s very exciting that we are getting back to the compliment that we had previously. We are fortunate to have some good people here to join the ranks of our department,” said Scott Heidt, Chief of Police, Millcreek.