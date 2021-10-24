Several West County battle fully involved mobile home fire

Crews in Western Erie County spent several hours battling a mobile home fire on Sunday afternoon.

Multiple fire crews were dispatched to Kinsey Road for reports of a fully involved mobile home fire.

Crews could see the smoke visible as they approached the blaze.

Firefighters from Platea, Springfield, Girard, and Fairview Fire Departments made quick work to knock the blaze down.

They remained on scene for extensive overhaul after the fire was put out.

There is no word on any injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this point.

According to Erie County 911, the Red Cross was notified.

