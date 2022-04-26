Cleanup continues Tuesday after a strong storm moved through the area.

Monday night’s fast moving storm left scattered tree branches and some building damage in its wake.

At Happ’s Grocery Outlet on Route 6 outside Corry, wind and rain blew a portion of the roof off a storage building.

Customers say they are just glad the store could open Tuesday.

“We left Clymer and it was gorgeous and sunny, and she happened to mention ‘I thought it was supposed to storm,’ and when I looked over at her I saw the blackest clouds in the distance behind her, and I said ‘well the storm’s coming, look over your left shoulder,'” said Robin Witmore, customer.

No serious injuries were reported.