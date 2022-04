A severe thunderstorm warning is underway for eastern Erie County until 5:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning also is underway for Chautauqua County, New York until 5:30 p.m.

The main problems with the storms are wind gusts at more than 50 mph causing downed trees and power lines and tearing shingles off roofs.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio is on the JET/FOX/YourErie Facebook page with live coverage, and JET-24 Action News begins at 5 p.m.