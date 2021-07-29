Severe winds damage property in Crawford County

WAYNE TWP — Severe thunderstorms moved through the area late Thursday morning, bring with it torrential rains and flooding streets in Erie.

Meanwhile, southern Crawford County was hit by strong winds that downed trees and overturned a tractor trailer.

Trees were uprooted and a roof was ripped off a barn. Several emergency crews were on the scene throughout the day while people picked up debris and assessed the damage.

Route 173 was closed for a period of time from the intersection of Route 27 to Lippert Rd.

No injuries were reported.

