A stretch of East 26th Street is closed Tuesday because of a sewer line collapse.

Calls went out for a road closure on East 26th and German streets. According to the Erie Sewer Authority, the sewer line collapse resulted in a four foot hole in the street.

The street is expected to reopen later Tuesday. On Wednesday, asphalt will fill the four foot hole.