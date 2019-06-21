Sexual abuse victims are calling for resignation of Bishop Donald Trautman

Sexual abuse victims are calling for action to be taken against former Erie Bishop Donald Trautman.

James Faluszczak, a former priest and victim of child sexual abuse, is calling for the Diocese of Erie to hold the bishops accountable for their actions and stand up for victims’ rights. “It’s a crime, it is a scandal that these men are in ministry and my mind as I say the wolves in shepherds clothing,” said Faluszczak.



“Bishop Persico has been aware of multiple sets of allegations of cover up by Bishop Trautman for at least a year,” said Faluszczak. “Both from my own allegations from the substance of the grand jury report.”

During a news conference on Friday in Buffalo, Faluszczak was joined by alleged victim who says Bishop Trautman who served as the chancellor of the Buffalo Diocese at the time ignored his claims of sexual abuse by a priest. “I remain Catholic today. I attend mass today,and I’ve still never once had anyone from the Dioceses reach out to me find what I might know,” said alleged victim Paul Barr.



Earlier this week another Buffalo man came forward and said he told Bishop Trautman about a priest’s sexually abusive behavior but nothing was done about it. Bishop Trautman remains consistent with his innocence saying:” If I had observed any inappropriate actions I would have immediately corrected it. I did not cover anything up,” Faluszczak is also encouraging victims of sexual abuse by Priests to come forward and hold the priests accountable.

