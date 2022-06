June 3 kicked off the Shade’s Beach Food Truck Friday event in Harborcreek.

The park will now be welcoming a new food truck every Friday from June until August.

The goal of this event is to provide business for locally run food trucks while giving residents something new to try.

Harborcreek would like to use their parks as much as possible and they believe that this event will be a positive way to get people to come and visit.