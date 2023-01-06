It’s been two years since the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s capital, but one local political analyst says the effects are still being felt today.

Mercyhurst University political analyst Dr. Joe Morris told WJET that in some ways, Jan. 6 is still not over. This is evident in the drama unfolding in the U.S. House of Representatives, as Republicans struggle to elect a speaker.

He said that if you look at the 20 or so Republicans that are refusing to vote for Kevin McCarthy, most of them were endorsed by Donald Trump and deniers of the 2020 election results.

“Donald Trump is by no means as powerful as he once was, but whether or not he can regain that power remains to be seen. He is a really, really good politician,” said Dr. Morris.

Dr. Morris added the lessons learned on Jan. 6, 2020, show that citizens have a duty to understand what goes on in politics.