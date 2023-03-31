The Shapiro administration has a plan to help state farms become more profitable and resilient.

The Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program was signed into law in July 2022. This provided $154 million from the Clean Streams Fund for best management practices on farms.

Officials said it’s a generational opportunity for Pennsylvania farmers. The practices will improve local water quality, enhance soil health and increase farm profits.

“In the coming years, we will see these practices practically transform the landscape of Pennsylvania, structural practices like manure storage and concrete barnyards but also green practices like stream bank fencing and repairing and buffers,” said Douglas M. Wolfgang of the State Conservation Commission.

The funds must be committed by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.