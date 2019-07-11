Shapiro announces new gun effort in Erie

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro used a visit to Erie to announce an expansion of his office’s efforts to monitor the flow of illegal guns in the Commonwealth.

It’s called Track and Trace, a data based program that will monitor and follow gun trafficking across Pennsylvania by joining information from law enforcement on illegal transfers and straw purchases. The goal is to eventually identify and remove weapons not legally purchased or acquired.

“Gun violence is killing 1500 Pennsylvanians on average each year,” Shapiro said in a prepared statement, “It touches all of us.”

The initiative will ask for help from four groups, law enforcement, gun retailers, consumers and the actual gun owners.

Later Shapiro will hold a second press conference with a group supporting trauma awareness and then attend a democratic fundraiser in the evening.