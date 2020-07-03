“She Vintage” pop up shop supporting local Black business owners

Many Black owners may not get the support they necessarily need. That’s why a local business owner is launching a pop up shop today, using her power to other business owners.

Alexandria Ellis, owner of She Vintage, is using her power to support other Black entrepreneurs. Many are setting up their tents to showcase their products.

This event will be an opportunity for many to network with others. The pop-up shop will take place on the corner of West 31st Street and Peach. Ellis says she hopes that this event will have others feel inspired to open their own business in store or online.

“There wasn’t a space held for Black women to come together collectively to support one another, so it feels amazing to be a part of that.” Ellis said.

Today’s event will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.