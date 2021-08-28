Shear Delight Salon and Day Spa gives free back to school haircuts for children

The Shear Delight Salon and Day Spa are using their business to give free back to school haircuts for children.

The owner of the business, Pamela Turner, said that the fundraiser is for children referred by the Achievement Mercy Center for Women and Children and the Erie County Crime Victim Center.

Turner said that her business believes in giving back to the community, especially when it comes to children.

“And of course children are our future and without them we don’t have much of a future. So we just wanted to do everything that we can in order to help our children be the best that they can be,” said Pamela Turner, Owner of Shear Delight Salon and Day Spa.

All of the proceeds are going to children and families in need.

