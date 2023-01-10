For a limited time, one gas station company will cut diesel fuel prices by $0.50.

Sheetz is decreasing diesel fuel prices by $0.50 a gallon at all of their locations that offer diesel. This means drivers will save about $10 for mid-size trucks and $12 for full-size trucks when they fill up their tanks.

“It definitely helps me out because of how big the tank is in this truck, and it adds up when you’re pumping $0.50 per gallon cheaper. It’ll add up at the end of the day, so I’ll probably visit more Sheetz because of that,” said Tim Church, diesel buyer.

The deal starts Tuesday, Jan. 10, and will end on Tuesday, Jan. 31.