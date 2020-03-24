Sheetz responds and adapts to necessary changes impacted by COVID-19

Today in response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation, Sheetz announced the following changes to in store operations in order to protect the health and well-being of its team members, customers and and the communities it serves.

Self serve coffee is now suspended. Anyone who would like to purchase a cup of coffee should use the touch screen order points or ask an employee for assistance who will serve coffee to customers.

Self service beverages will be temporarily suspended including fountain drinks, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes.

Bakery items are temporarily discontinued including items such as doughnuts and muffins.

“Sheetz is doing everything we can to prioritize the health and well being of our team members, customers and the communities we serve as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve. These changes are in the best interest of our customers and employees as we remain a vital source for our communities,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz Inc.

These changes follow other modifications already in place which include enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, check out lines and door handles as well as reinforcing and retraining all employees on proper hand washing and hygiene.

Sheetz is deeply committed to continuing to deliver on it’s mission to provide total customer focus across all the communities it serves with the safety of all who walk through its doors as the top priority.