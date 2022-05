A home in Warren County is damaged by fire.

This happened around 6 p.m. on May 26 in the 300 block of Barnes Street in Sheffield.

While firefighters had the fire knocked down quickly, the smoke and flames heavily damaged a side of the home.

One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

All of the animals inside made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.