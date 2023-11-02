An arrest has been made in a September shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital.

Erie Police have arrested Maurice Kimbro-Pulliam, calling him the suspect of a shooting on Sept. 5 at the 600 block of East 14th Street.

Police said some of the charges he faces include attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Police said evidence on the scene helped lead to this arrest. They discovered shell casings and a phone.

After a full investigation of the phone’s contents, it was found to be owned by Kimbro-Pulliam.

Kimbro-Pulliam’s bond has been set at $250,000.