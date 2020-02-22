Sheraton Bayfront Hotel hosts Bridal Expo

Are wedding bells in your future?

They are for hundreds of folks that showed up to the Bridal Expo over at the Sheraton Hotel.

Many vendors were there to give ideas for wedding inspiration and planning.

Some things that vendors offered included cake ideas, table placement displays and more.

Attendees received gifts at the door and information to make sure that they were getting that dream wedding.

“We had 200 guests that were registered for the event itself and we actually didn’t have just the registration, so we had well over 300,” said Brianna Massari, Executive Catering Manager.

This was the first year that the Bayfront Sheraton hosted the expo.