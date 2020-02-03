Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel to soon offer heated igloo dining options

The Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel has announced it will soon have heated igloos available for dinning.
Beginning February 4th, the Sheraton and the Bayfront Grille will offer 70 degree heated igloos that can seat up to eight people. The igloos will have a booking policy with a food and drink menu.
“We think it’s a unique dining experience for Erie,” said Daniel Pora, General Manager of the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel. “We have the environment and setting here on the Bayfront that deserves to be enjoyed year-round. This is a way to enjoy the views while enjoying a dining experience and staying comfortable.”