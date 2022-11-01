(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office has announced details about an recent incident when a deputy crashed a patrol car into the back of an Amish Buggy.

The accident happened at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 on Stockton-Hartfield Road in Chautauqua, New York. The deputy was driving when he struck the rear of the Amish buggy. The road had no lighting and he was in a 55 mph zone.

The buggy suffered heavy damage. The horse had to be destroyed due to injuries.

Five people were riding in the buggy. They were transported to Jamestown UPMC for injuries. According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s report, several fire departments and the county medic unit were dispatched to the scene.

The deputy was not injured.

In a follow-up report from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, the five buggy passengers were identified as a 50-year-old woman, a 25-year-old man, a 25-year-old female, a 3-year-old boy, and a 1-year-old. All five had been released from the hospital and were recovering from their injuries at home, according to the report.

The deputy also was identified as Dylan Pratt.

The report noted that the buggy met all state requirements for a slow-moving vehicle drawn by an animal. It had a slow-moving vehicle emblem on the rear and two lit lanterns with red lenses near the edge of the buggy. It also had the required reflective tape.

The report noted that the investigation is ongoing and said additional information would be released.