Sherman, NY community mourns the loss of one-year-old killed in overnight house fire

There is an ongoing investigation into a fatal house fire that claimed the life of a one-year old boy. The community of Sherman, New York, are left devastated and looking for ways to help the family.

Sherman Fire Department and mutual aid departments responded to a call of a residential structure fire in the 100 block of West Main Street in Sherman, New York.

The cause of the fire is determined as an accidental fire from electrical issues entering the house, eventually leaving the family without one-year old Watson Taylor.

“We believe that the fire started inside the wall and probably burned for some time before any fire or some got into the residence. The fire had a head start before the smoke detectors activated, but we truly believe that those smoke detectors did save the lives that they did this morning.” said Richard Telford, Chautauqua County Undersheriff.

The family is hurting in more ways than one, grieving the loss of a family member and from the injuries sustained from the fire.

“Mom was able to escape the house with twin 4-year old boys. No reported injuries to them. There was a 12-year old daughter and 8-year old son who were in an upstairs bedroom. They did sustain burns and were initially taken to Hamot Medical Center in Erie. I’ve also heard the reports that they were transferred to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital.” Telford said.

Many people throughout Sherman agree that the community is very tight-knit and will come together to help out the family.

“Yes, I’d like to help the family in any way that I can. If we can get together in the community and do everything we can for these folks because of the devastation and loss of a child that age.” said Jeff Curtis, Sherman resident.

Many residents shared touching stories and held back tears while speaking on behalf of the family and agreeing that the community will come together to help the family.