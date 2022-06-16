(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Miles and Elliye Taylor arrived back home in Sherman, New York on June 16 after spending nearly five months in the burn unit of a Pittsburgh hospital.

“It was one of the worst days of our lives, getting that phone call in the middle of the night was just unexplainable,” said Tiffani Wasiela, cousin.

In January, the Taylor family home went up in flames. The fire claimed the life of 1-year old Watson Taylor.

Two other children and their mom made it out safely. Their father was at work when the fire broke out.

Elliye and Miles were trapped in an upstairs bedroom. They jumped out of a window, but were badly burned.

“It’s been tough and there is nothing you can say, you know? Just be there and tell them you’re always here,” said Meagan Livermore, cousin.

Elliye just may have saved Miles’ life by telling him to jump out of the window to survive.

“We are going to love on them and let them know how strong they are. We want them to know that they are tough little guys,” Wasiela said.

The cousins said their prayers were answered when they got the call that Miles and Elliye were coming home.

“They beat the odds. They beat and exceeded all of the expectations and they made it home and that is something to celebrate,” Wasiela said.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

To help the family pay for the medical expenses, there will be a chicken BBQ benefit on June 18 at noon at Stanley Hose Company. All proceeds will go to the family.