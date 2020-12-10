Shipping companies prepare for the big holiday rush

Shipping companies such as UPS are getting ready for the big holiday rush.

We went up to the UPS Store on 12th street to see what this coming Monday will be as it is the busiest day of the year for the store.

While the store expects to be very busy, the store manager told us some tips that can get your presents to the destination on time.

Richard Brogdon was at the UPS Store shipping presents to family in Philadelphia and Connecticut.

“I just wanted to get it to them. I think you go to get it out early because of a lot of things getting shipped,” said Richard Brogdon, Erie Resident.

Paul King and his wife were doing the same thing.

“We packed up our presents just in case we cannot get there at Christmas time. We are hoping UPS can get it there for us,” said Paul King, Fairview Resident.

Some folks said that they are not letting the pandemic stop them from getting gifts to their loved ones.

“It’s the Christmas holiday season. Of course it’s important to get the presents there on time,” said King.

While it’s the most wonderful time of the year, it’s also the busiest time of the year for shoppers.

“Monday the 14th is going to be the busiest shipping day of the year. That way it gives everyone enough time for packages to go out. So be prepared to wait in line,” said Kortney Ball, UPS Store Manager.

The store also has some tips to get your gift to it’s destination on time.

“The best thing is to come in as early as you can. That way you’re able to get it out in time,” said Ball.

Also make sure that your box is the right size and not damaged. Make sure that it’s in a protective bag with packaging material to protect it from the weather.

It is also wise to tape the box with packing tape.

The UPS Store is also trying to keep it’s customers and employees safe. They have counter shields and are constantly disinfecting surfaces such as doors and handles.