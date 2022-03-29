Tuesday is moving day for the volunteers who have been working for weeks to ship donations from Erie to the war-torn Ukraine.

Tons of goods that have been donated from the area are now on their way to where they are needed in the Ukraine region.

There have been delays and days of not knowing if the work would even pay off. Yet, for the volunteers who have worked for this for more than a month, there really isn’t any doubt.

The crowd showed up early on Tuesday, March 29 for pallets that had to be wrapped in plastic, then loaded onto a truck, before finding a ship to begin a journey of thousands of miles.

Donations collected for weeks were not only goods, but also the $5,000 to $7,000 needed for the safe passage for each container.

Seeing a loaded truck is a special feeling for the workers.

“It feels good because we’ve been working on this for about four weeks now and we’ve had delays and everything. So it feels good to actually get shipped out, to get the help to Ukraine as fast as we can. It feels actually really good,” said Pavel Kokhanvich, donation volunteer.

This has been a long time coming. First they had to get the donations together to be able to ship overseas, then they had to get the containers to carry the goods halfway around the world.

The hard earned success is convincing these volunteers to keep going.

“It’s a relief finally getting them loaded up. We’re going to clear up some space to start collecting more donations, and of course we’re going to continue to collect Wednesday and Saturday,” said Tim Bogdomets, Erie For Ukraine.

The hope is to collect enough money to fill three more shipments which would make five total from Erie.