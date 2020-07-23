Shipping scams picking up during the COVID-19 pandemic

A local packing and shipping firm in Erie says shipping scams have picked up since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Erie Pack and Ship owner Barbara Raines says a customer came in wanting to ship a package.

However, the stipulations were a little off, it was going to Spain and needed to get there ASAP. The customer said it was magazines. It turns out the customer was shipping $18,000 in cash to an alleged school.

“Red flags. The shipment has to get to the receiver, usually its international. It has to get there very fast. They tell them to make sure its a trackable method. Also, they tell them to hide its contents.” Raines said.

If you suspect you are being targeted by a scammer you can contact the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at 570-904-2663 or email them at scams@attorneygeneral.gov