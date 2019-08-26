Ships begin to depart as Tall Ships Erie comes to an end

Thousands of people gathered on Erie’s Bayfront this weekend for the Tall Ships Festival.

The Empire Sandy departed the Bayfront last night for its next adventure, while the eleven other Tall Ships still remain docked. The majority of the ships are scheduled to leave this afternoon.

The Picton Castle at the Maritime Museum will remain docked until Wednesday while it awaits its departure to the next port.

If you’re still looking to see a Tall ship, the Santa Maria will remain docked at Dobbins Landing for deck tours. This comes after the overwhelming interest in the ship.

Tickets are separate from the Tall Ships Festival, and will cost $10 for an adult and $5 for a child. The tours will only run today until 7 p.m.