Shooting at Buffalo Rd. gas station sends 16-year-old to the hospital

Erie Police continue to question at least two people after a shooting yesterday.

Just before 3:30 p.m., emergency responders were called to the Speed Check Convenience Store and Gas Station in the 1500 block of Buffalo Road.

There, they found a 16-year-old victim with a gunshot wound. Police say the injury appears to be non life-threatening.

Police say they are looking into video footage that they have collected for evidence. No charges have been filed at this time.

“We’re shifting through video footage that we have of not only the crime scene itself but some surrounding areas. The suspect fled and I am confident that charges will be filed in this case…,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief, Erie Police Department.

Erie Police say this is still an active investigation.