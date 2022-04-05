UPDATE: 10:10 a.m.: The City of Erie Government Facebook page is reporting the school is currently locked down and all students are safe.

According to the Erie School District website, students will be dismissed shortly. Parents can go to the back parking lot to be directed to the dismissal area. EPS yellow buses are also on site to transport students home.

UPDATE: At 9:58 a.m. the City of Erie Government Facebook page reported that the “Erie Police confirm that a single individual at Erie High School has been shot. The individual is in good condition and has been transported to the hospital. More information to follow as we receive it. Please continue to avoid the area.”

State Police, Erie Police and the Sheriff’s Department are on the scene.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Police have been called for a reported shooting at Erie High School.

A post to the Erie Public Schools Facebook page confirmed that a shooting has occurred at the school.

“Attention Erie High Families: There has been shooting at Erie High. The building is on hard lockdown with a police presence on campus. We are coordinating with law enforcement and are arranging an intentional dismissal process, including parent pick-up, now. Please stay away from the area until the further notice. More information will be coming shortly. Please stay connected to all district communication channels,” the school announcement said.

Reports from the scene indicate there is one victim who has been transported to the hospital.

Erie’s Public Schools Facebook page has announced “Evacuation by orderly dismissal will begin as soon as the district is cleared to do so by the Erie Bureau of Police.”

City of Erie Government Facebook page reports police have secured the building, and is asking the public to avoid the area.

A large police presence remains at the school.

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more information as this situation develops.