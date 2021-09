Erie Policer are investigating a shooting that sent one victim to the hospital.

The shooting was reported around 9:10 p.m. near East 8th and Reed Streets according to Erie Police.

The officer in charge said that a young man was shot in the back and was critically injured.

Erie Police had about two corners blocked off with detectives at the scene.

No information has been released concerning suspects or what caused the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate.