Shooting near Walnut Street sends one victim to the hospital

One person has been shot in the 400 block of West 17th Street near Walnut Street. the victim has also been transported to the hospital.

At 5:25 p.m. emergency crews and police arrived on scene to respond to a shooting near Walnut Street.

One resident in the neighborhood said that she suddenly heard her dog barking and saw a man on her steps bleeding while also asking for help saying “help me I was just shot.”

“He was on the stairs and bleeding like crazy, so I gave him a towel and that’s pretty much when I started screaming for 911. It’s scary, it’s so scary that it hit that close to home. I want to cry right now,” said Cheryl, Erie Resident.

According to Erie Police, the victim is in stable condition.

