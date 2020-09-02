Shooting on East 6th Street sends one man to the hospital

A Tuesday night shooting in the City of Erie sends one man to the hospital.

Police were called to the 500 block of East 6th Street just before 9:30 this evening.

Initial reports from the scene indicate that the victim is a 28-year-old man.

According to first responders, the man was shot in the lower abdomen or the groin area.

Our crew at the scene reported that the man was conscious and moving as he was transported into the ambulance.

Police have not taken anyone into custody at this time and are continuing to investigate the situation.