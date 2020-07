A shooting that took place in the city of Erie sends one man to the hospital.

Erie Police responded to the 600 block of East 8th Street just after 8 p.m. on July 28th.

According to police, a 57-year-old man was standing in a doorway arguing with a man on the front porch. This was when the man in the doorway was shot in the left calf.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

Police are now searching for the gunman.