Erie Police responded to a fatal shooting in the 1800 block of West 8th Street Thursday night. Police were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m.

Erie Police have confirmed that two people were shot, and that one person died. The other victim was taken to the hospital with what we’re told were non-life-threatening injuries.

The Erie County Coroner was called to the scene. Police have caution tape blocking off the area.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police continue to investigate.

Last December, just one block west of where this shooting took place, another fatal shooting happened, claiming the life of Levante Ford, 28. That case remains under investigation as well.

