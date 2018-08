Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ERIE, Pa. - Erie police are responding to reports of a shooting.

The call came out at 12:40a.m. for reports of one person shot in the 600 block of East 24th Street.

Additional information is not available.

Watch for updates on YourErie.com.