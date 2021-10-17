Shooting take place on East 13th Street

Calls came in just after noon for reports of gun shots according to Erie County 911.

This took place on the 400 block of East 13th Street.

A 32-year-old male has been transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The victim was later released from the hospital.

Multiple emergency crews were called down to the scene.

This is a developing story. We have a crew at the scene and will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

Update: The initial calls came in for both a gun shot and a shooting, however according to Erie County 911, it was only a shooting.

