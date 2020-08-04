Update: Two dead, one injured in East 7th Street shooting

Breaking news: According to Erie Police two people have been shot tonight in Erie.

Police report that this shooting took place on the 700 block of East 7th Street.

Three victims were involved in this shooting. The conditions of the victims are currently unknown.

The calls for the shooting came in at 8:30 p.m.

It is reported that multiple departments including state police are on the scene currently for back up of crowd control.

This is a developing story. We have a reporter on scene and will continue to update you with more information as the story develops.

Update: Two people have been confirmed dead. A third person has turned up at UPMC Hamot with a gun wound. Police believe this individual was involved in this shooting and are currently attempting to interview this individual.