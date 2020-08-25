Shooting takes place on East 23rd Street

Local News
A shooting has taken place on the 400 block of East 23rd Street.

Police have been called out for a report of a gunshot victim around 10:30 p.m. tonight.

According to Erie County 911, the Erie Police Department is on scene clearing a house. At this time police have no additional information.

According to reports from the scene, there is a police crime scene tape across the doorway and a large police presence that is filling the block.

The situation is fluid right now. We have a crew on the scene and will continue to update you as this story develops and information becomes available.

