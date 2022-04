A 7-year old boy will be remembered with a musical tribute.

The Erie High School Marching Band will honor Antonio Yarger with a performance of “Rocky” on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

A post on the Erie High School Marching Band’s Facebook page invites all available band members and community members to join.

The post went on to say that Yarger dreamed of being in a marching band.

