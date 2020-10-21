Shootout leads one man behind bars while police search for two other suspects

One man is behind bars and police are continuing to search for at least two other suspects following a shootout that happened in the city.

Here is what police know as of now.

Dozens of shell casings were recovered in the area of East 5th and Ash Street following the incident.

Although gunfire did not hit any people, police are concerned about the types of guns that were used.

Thirty rounds were fired and so far only one arrest has been made.

39-year-old Cornell Graham is facing multiple charges including discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and aggravated assault.

No one was shot, but two homes, two businesses and a care are damaged following the shootout that happened around 10:15 pm on Tuesday near East 5th and Ash Streets.

Neighbors are left wondering what will be the price next time?

“The frustration is what is it going to take to get individuals who are engaging in this type of thing to understand the overall impact they are making,” said Daryl Craig, Non-Violence Activist.

Graham told police that he didn’t shoot first.

“He stated that he had been shot at by two individuals that had been in the area and confronted him. The confrontation escalated to both sides of the dispute pulling out firearms and shooting at each other,” said Mike Nolan, Deputy Chief of the Erie Police Department.

Erie Police are also saying that one thing investigators are cautious about is the type of guns that were used.

Investigators believe that four different guns were used and it is crucial to get the weapons off the street as well.

“We recovered the AK-47 style gun and there is an AR-15 style weapon out there. That is in the hands of someone who shouldn’t have it. So not only recovering the firearm, but arresting them and charging them with the appropriate crimes,” said Nolan.

Investigators are currently reviewing any surveillance video from the area.

If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to call Erie Police.