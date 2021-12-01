Shop local this holiday season with an Erie Downtown Gift Certificate

The Erie Downtown Partnership is teaming up with local businesses to help people buy local for the holiday season.

Fontaine Glenn was live in the heart of downtown Erie with more on how they are doing this.

With so many small businesses here in Erie County, why not shop local for the holidays… from cafés to restaurants to stores, there is something for everyone.

The Erie Downtown Partnership is holding its annual gift card program. To get a gift card by Christmas you must order one by Dec. 17th.

By purchasing a gift card, you can use it at over 60 small businesses in Erie. You can buy gift cards in increments of $15, $25 or $50.

Last year during the pandemic, over $80,000 worth of gift cards were sold. This year, a lot of the new up and coming businesses are also taking part in the program.

“The gift certificate program also is featuring some of the new businesses that just opened up like the Flagship City Food Hall, some of the new shops at 5th & State; all of the new, exciting businesses opening downtown are also going to accept the gift card,” said Dave Tamulonis, events & marketing manager, Erie Downtown Partnership.

In the next half hour, we will have more on where you can find these gift cards.

Now that it’s December, Christmas is only 24 days away, so why not shop local and get a family member or friend a gift card that supports over 60 small businesses. All gift cards are being sold online and delivered via mail.

This holiday season it’s even more important to shop local.

“Shopping local you’re also supporting businesses locally; 67 cents of every dollar spent at a local business stays in your local economy and helps your next door neighbors working in your local coffee shops. Keeping that money local is what helped us get through covid, is what’s going to help us come out strong in 2022,” said Tamulonis.

You have over 60 options to choose from when you purchase a gift card, but once you use it at one of those places you have to spend the rest of the gift card at that place.

Click here to purchase a gift card to help local businesses this holiday season.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists