Shop With A Hero returns to Walmarts across Erie County

Shop With A Hero returns.

This annual Christmas event returns to Walmarts across Erie County as local heroes are teaming up with children in Harborcreek to do some holiday shopping.

Members of law enforcement and other frontline workers said that it feels good to give back to children this holiday season.

It’s the holiday season and members of law enforcement, firefighters, EMS workers, and military personnel are helping children do their Christmas shopping.

“This is great. This is one of the few things we get to do. Unfortunately when we get calls and stuff like that we don’t see kids with smiles normally. So this is a fun thing that we get to do,” said Jerome Mountain III, Deputy for Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

At the Harborcreek Walmart, children were able to spend $100 on Christmas gifts.

One deputy from the sheriffs office said that it is a great way to build relationships with children in the community.

“I’m a school resource officer so I already love spending time with the kids bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement. I think that’s really important this day in age,” said Mountain.

One fire lieutenant said that it is great to see children happy and it is great to give back this time of year.

“She is so excited. She only had a couple of things on her so we’re just trying to focus on finding stuff she wants. A lot of times they say you can buy stuff for family, but they really recommend the kids get things for themselves,” said Amy Dibacco, Lieutenant at Brookside Fire Department.

Dibacco said that her children got to shop with a hero one year when her husband, who is a frontline worker, was very sick.

“We only see them when they’re in a time of need. So to see them today and actually be able to participate with them with police, fire, and EMS because now they have a better understanding of what we are. We’re just normal humans just striving to help people out,” said Dibacco.

Another Shop With A Hero event will take place on December 15th.