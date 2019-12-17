Shop with a Hero taking place at Harborcreek Walmart

1  of  2
Local News
Starting today, 2019 Shop with a Hero events give children a chance to shop with a hero.

Children are selected by school personnel for these events. Each child will be paired up with at least one hero (law enforcement, firefighter, EMS, and military personnel) and will have the opportunity to spend $100 on Christmas gifts for themselves and/or family members.

Shop with a Hero is memorable to all who participate. These events are made possible by Walmart grants and community donations.

Today, Shop with a Hero is taking place at the Harborcreek Walmart.

Below are the upcoming Shop with a Hero events:

Elm St. Walmart

  • December 18, 2019 (Wednesday)
  • Event starts at 10:00 a.m.

Corry Walmart

  • December 19, 2019 (Thursday)
  • Event starts at 10:00 a.m.

Titusville Walmart

  • December 20, 2019 (Friday)
  • Event starts at 10:00 a.m.

