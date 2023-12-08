The baseball season may be months away, but the SeaWolves’ mascot is active year-round and this holiday season, C. Wolf, is helping young fans with their holiday shopping.

From noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, the SeaWolves mascot will don a Santa motif to greet children at the UPMC Park team store. C. Wolf will be available for photos with fans.

Kids will receive a candy cane and hot chocolate and a SeaWolves Christmas tree ornament will be given out to customers who spend at least $50 while supplies last.

The UPMC team store is next to the UPMC Park main entry gate at 831 French Street.