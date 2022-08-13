On August 13 at approximately 4:29 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a burglar alarm at the Country Fair on 4753 Buffalo Road in Harborcreek.

Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the store through a storefront window.

Troopers then found a male suspect within the store who was holding miscellaneous store items.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with burglary, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.