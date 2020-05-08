Shoppers face different experience as Erie County enters yellow phase

Today marks day one of the yellow phase in Erie County despite a spike in cases over the last couple of days.

Cold weather and new procedures didn’t stop shoppers from making their way to open sotres in the mall area, along with local shops.

Stores around Erie County that have an outdoor entrance are now allowed to welcome customers under the guidelines provided by the state and the CDC. That is freeing some pent up shoppers.

“Just seeing what is open and not, nothing much really, just tired of hibernating.” said Jennifer Amatangell, a Millcreek resident.

One local shop in its 49th year of business says this reopening is like never before, but it is bringing people together.

“It feels so wonderful to see people. It’s such a relief and its been a nice, steady amount of people. It hasn’t been overwhelming. Everybody is doing what they should with the hand sanitizer as you walk in and it just feels like a sense of community.” said Mimi Sherwin, owner of a la carte.

Despite a number of stores within the Millcreek Mall complex meeting guidelines to reopen, not all of them have. For example, Macy’s, J.C. Penney’s and TJ Maxx are still closed.

Kirkland, Dick’s Sporting Goods and At Home have all reopened and Boscov’s is set to reopen Sunday with limited hours.

As customers are walking out with their purchases in hand, they’re recommending that anyone heading inside follow the safety measures.

“Just try to take as much information in and use it for me and everybody that has the choice to do what they want to do. I mean, we do live in a free society. I just hope everybody keys to the advice of the experts.” said Harold Palmatier, a Millcreek resident.

Many stores are continuing curb side service so you’re encouraged to call. So, along with your wallet, be sure to have your mask on hand when you are going into a store. The mask should be covering your nose and mouth.