They’re one week until the big day and shops and malls were compressed with crowds of Christmas shoppers on Sunday.

Many shoppers enjoyed going to the mall this weekend as the crowd size was described as perfect.

Time is running out for shoppers to find the perfect gift to slide under the tree as Christmas inches closer every day. To help this issue, the Millcreek Mall has taken part in “super weekend”: extended hours to make immense time for last-minute sales.

One shopper said at this time of year, the mall is usually more packed but he is having a wonderful time out with his family.

“We have the whole family here today and we hit all the stores around here. It was very nice,” said Christopher Llewellyn, Millcreek Mall shopper.

One store employee said that they’ve seen a huge influx in sales over the last three days.

“We’re selling a lot of gift boxes, a lot of gift cards. We’ve had a few people come in and spend over $400,” Savanna, Build-A-Bear employee.

“We definitely had a lot of sales going up since then. Definitely with people wanting to get gift cards and stuff for their family members,” Savior Huges, 5 Wits employee.

While some people took to the mall, others chose small businesses to shop locally.

The JPT Foundation held its Super Sunday Shopping event on West 38th street. Area vendors set up shop to showcase gifts and crafts.

Ashley Rininger, the event coordinator, said this flee market is a great way to find a gift for someone that is new and unique.

“A lot of inspiration is going on here that you can come and get inspired. Even if you need to make your own gift,” said Rininger.

The small business flea market comes annually every month. The next one will be on Feb. 4.

For those of you who still have some final dashing to do, the mall will be open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and will be closed Christmas Day.