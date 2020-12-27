Shoppers head to the Millcreek Mall to make exchanges and feel a sense of normalcy

Some people went tot he Millcreek Mall this afternoon to return or exchange items they received over the holidays.

Many shoppers said that it was strange to see so few people the days after Christmas, but some people said that they were happy to return items quickly.

“The mall is dead. I couldn’t believe it. I thought there would be millions of people returning, and it’s just not and I’m happy. I’m happy I could just walk in, take it back, and walk out,” said Katherine Kaufmann, Shopper.

Another shopper returned a gift she received this Christmas and said that she missed the hustle and bustle of the holiday shopping this year.

“I ordered a lot of my Christmas presents online this year and it didn’t seem very Christmasy doing that. I did come here and get a few things. Didn’t have to wait in line to get in the stores. Not bad at all,” said Maria Kuhn, Shopper.

Some people at the mall said that they weren’t making any returns, they just wanted to get out of the house.

“Chance to do a couple of laps here and definitely there’s less people here than last week, but hopefully next year Christmas will be a little back to normal,” said Brian Duska, Shopper.

Some people even said that despite the mall being less busy than it usually is this time of year, they said that seeing some people out and about makes it feel a little more normal.

“It’s really cool to see at least a few people around the holidays and stuff. It kind of makes it feel a little more normal,” said Jacob Flaugh, Shopper.

Flaugh added that he is glad to see people feel comfortable going out. Another shopper said that appropriate social distancing makes her feel more at ease going to the mall.

“I used to work up here for years and it’s nice to be up here and there’s a lot of social distancing and we feel safe,” said Chris Duska, Shopper.

Some shoppers added that the snow storm this past weekend probably influenced many people to stay home and spend time with their family while remaining socially distant from others.