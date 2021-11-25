Shoppers race to only local grocery store open on Thanksgiving

One local grocery store experienced an influx of shoppers getting a few last minute items for their Thanksgiving dinner.

Wegman’s was the only grocery store open on the holiday, and shoppers were scrambling to get their last-minute items.

Usually, many people begin cooking their Thanksgiving dinner a day or two in advance, but that’s not always the case. At Wegman’s, shoppers were scanning the aisles in hopes of buying the items needed to prepare their meals.

“I’m actually getting food for my best friend,” said shopper Saundra Martin. “She had a couple of items she had forgot to grab so I’m doing her a favor and doing a store run.”

Fellow shopper Bill Gula also started his day at the grocery store.

“Actually we’re doing some last minute shopping,” said fellow shopper Bill Gula. “We just came in from Chicago to visit our daughter at LECOM.”

Meanwhile, Stanley Esukba is shopping for his church, Salvation Ministries.

“We’re shopping because we’re having a crusade,” said Eskuba. “The Erie Miracle Crusade today which is Thanksgiving Day, and we’re just shopping and trying to make everything good for our guests and everybody that will be coming for the crusade.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions last year, some families are primarily looking forward to being reunited with their loved ones.

“My family came in last weekend,” said shopper Gwen Kightlinger, “so we got to celebrate so it was great just seeing everyone again and being together.”

Even though these individuals were shopping later than usual, they still planned to have a successful Thanksgiving dinner.

