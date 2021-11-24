Shopping before the Black Friday rush? What places are open Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving will bring many families together on Thursday.

But for people who want to get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping or to just purchase some essentials, we have you covered.

Here is a list of local franchise stores in Erie that will be open Thursday:

CVS (Pharmacies close early)

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Dollar Tree

Rite Aid

Starbucks (Hours differ by location; Target location closed)

Walgreens (No pharmacy)

Wegmans (Store open until 4 p.m.; Pharmacy open until 1 p.m.)

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.