Shopping before the Black Friday rush? What places are open Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving will bring many families together on Thursday.

But for people who want to get a jumpstart on their holiday shopping or to just purchase some essentials, we have you covered.

Here is a list of local franchise stores in Erie that will be open Thursday:

  • CVS (Pharmacies close early)
  • Dollar General
  • Family Dollar
  • Dollar Tree
  • Rite Aid
  • Starbucks (Hours differ by location; Target location closed)
  • Walgreens (No pharmacy)
  • Wegmans (Store open until 4 p.m.; Pharmacy open until 1 p.m.)

