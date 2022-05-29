One local flea market event is finally back on the calendar this summer.

This was the first Sunday of the season that the Shops on the Hill Artisan Flea Market made a return.

This event will be continuing through June and July with live music, food, and of course vendor tables.

Vendors will be selling a variety of clothes, candles, jewelry, and other locally made products.

Business owners returning to the flea market said that they can’t wait to meet new customers this year.

“I started my business probably I think five or six years ago. I just started making soap and giving it away, and then people said hey can I have more of that, and it’s blossomed into this. This is my third year at the flea and I love it,” said Cindy Montgomery, Owner of Nature’s Kisses Aromatherapy.

“We are excited to be here especially at Shops on the Hill so we can tell people about who we are,” said Tammy Toski, Owner of Wicks & Wax Studio LLC.

For more information on the upcoming dates for the flea market, click here.